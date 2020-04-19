Oppenheimer Downgrades Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Market Perform

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.08. 28,615,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,083,334. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.96. The firm has a market cap of $172.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 22.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 543,788 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $24,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 105,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 97,669 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

