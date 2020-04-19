Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 38.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

ORI stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,742,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,989. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Old Republic International has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.31.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Peter Mcnitt bought 7,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Reed bought 5,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,700 shares of company stock worth $255,108 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,183,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,051 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,835,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,180,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,526,000 after acquiring an additional 62,422 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,408,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,256,000 after buying an additional 234,418 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,130,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

