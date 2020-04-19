Old Port Advisors Purchases Shares of 11,405 First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:FID)

Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:FID) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Old Port Advisors owned 0.88% of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FID opened at $13.46 on Friday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $18.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84.

