Old Port Advisors Makes New $199,000 Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,465 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of HP by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 409.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Longbow Research lowered their price objective on HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on HP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.63.

Shares of HP stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.