Old Port Advisors Invests $174,000 in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 31,725,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,576 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $112,938,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,999,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,804 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 345.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,699,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,649,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,136 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

NYSE MPW opened at $17.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

