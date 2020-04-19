Old Port Advisors Has $200,000 Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.2% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 36.8% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $26,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $1,407,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

SWK stock opened at $112.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.23 and its 200-day moving average is $146.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

