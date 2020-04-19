Old Port Advisors Buys 1,224 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 349.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 823 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $44.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average is $53.45.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on WBA shares. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

