Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.29. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $279.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.62.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 801.90% and a negative net margin of 2,043.34%. The business had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 955,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,775,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,315,862 shares of company stock worth $6,477,453. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

