NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Mizuho

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.54% from the stock’s previous close.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $129.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, S&P Equity Research increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $90.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $139.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.62.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,727,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,970,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,885,156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $621,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,410 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,539,804 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $450,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,840 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,432,965 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $691,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,979 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

