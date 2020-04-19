NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Buy Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. Bank of America currently has a $340.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $304.00 to $268.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded NVIDIA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $275.96.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $292.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.33. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $316.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,168.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,829 shares of company stock worth $34,323,482. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,880,071,000 after purchasing an additional 342,849 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,032,498,000 after purchasing an additional 394,623 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,827,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,371,284,000 after purchasing an additional 149,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $1,337,713,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

