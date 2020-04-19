NuShares Hits One Day Trading Volume of $17.00 (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. NuShares has a market cap of $613,657.30 and $17.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuShares token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NuShares has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00019674 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005796 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

