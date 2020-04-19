Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NUE. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Nucor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nucor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nucor from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Nucor from a sell rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.77.

Get Nucor alerts:

NYSE:NUE opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average of $48.85. Nucor has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $59.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $163,844,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,336,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,437,000 after acquiring an additional 729,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,331,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,095,614,000 after acquiring an additional 667,963 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 614,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,570,000 after acquiring an additional 447,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,400,000 after acquiring an additional 417,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.