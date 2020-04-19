Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives $79.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Novocure from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Novocure in a research note on Sunday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Get Novocure alerts:

In related news, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 27,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $1,953,849.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,297,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 18,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,534,573.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,605,664.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,538 shares of company stock worth $5,819,408. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Novocure by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,179,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,360,000 after purchasing an additional 274,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Novocure by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,668,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,614,000 after acquiring an additional 53,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Novocure by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,380,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,349,000 after acquiring an additional 734,475 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Novocure by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 984,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,002,000 after acquiring an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Novocure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,536,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVCR traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.44. The stock had a trading volume of 754,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -905.50 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 5.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.20. Novocure has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $98.84.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Novocure’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Novocure will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.