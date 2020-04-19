Northland Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 57.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

Shares of HCSG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,787. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.62. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $34.96.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $446.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 3.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 273.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

