Northland Securities Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF)

Northland Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.75 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior price target of $6.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WETF. UBS Group raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wisdom Tree Investments has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.95.

WETF stock opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $391.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30. Wisdom Tree Investments has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg purchased 177,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $759,754.71. Also, insider Jeremy Schwartz purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $46,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 345,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,344. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

