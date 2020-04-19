Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Northland Securities in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, March 27th. New Street Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.
NYSE NOK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 34,569,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,375,402. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 125,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 93,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.
Nokia Oyj Company Profile
Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).
