Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Northland Securities in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, March 27th. New Street Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

NYSE NOK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 34,569,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,375,402. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 125,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 93,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.