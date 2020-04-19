Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets motor vehicles and parts. In North America, Nissan’s operations include styling, engineering, manufacturing, sales, customer and corporate finance and industrial and textile equipment. Nissan in North America employs more than 20,000 people in the United States, Canada and Mexico and generates nearly 75,000 jobs through its 1,500 Nissan and Infinity dealerships across the continent. “

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Nissan Motor from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra reduced their price target on Nissan Motor from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of Nissan Motor stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.07. Nissan Motor has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $23.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.94 billion. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 0.41%. Analysts predict that Nissan Motor will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nissan Motor (NSANY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.