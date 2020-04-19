New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating and set a $0.40 price objective on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on New Gold from $1.15 to $0.95 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised New Gold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC raised New Gold from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.95.

New Gold stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. New Gold has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Exane Derivatives raised its position in New Gold by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,945,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 432,209 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,954,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $2,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

