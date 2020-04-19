Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBH opened at $13.45 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $16.85.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

