Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Equities researchers at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $327.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 22.69% from the company’s previous close.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price objective (up from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Netflix from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.54.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $16.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $422.96. The stock had a trading volume of 12,512,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,841,046. The firm has a market cap of $192.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.41, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $449.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $362.12 and a 200-day moving average of $328.86.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,708,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,607 shares of company stock worth $81,567,308. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $10,705,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 202,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $54,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,403,160,000 after purchasing an additional 218,262 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 81.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $553,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

