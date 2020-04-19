Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Shares of NEMTF stock opened at $57.60 on Thursday. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.54.
Nemetschek Company Profile
Featured Story: Golden Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.