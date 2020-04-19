Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of NEMTF stock opened at $57.60 on Thursday. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.54.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

