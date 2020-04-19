Needham & Company LLC Trims Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) Target Price to $27.00

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Sitime from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Sitime from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Sitime from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sitime has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Get Sitime alerts:

Sitime stock opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. Sitime has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $36.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.55.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $28.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sitime will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sitime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,632,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sitime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,790,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sitime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,288,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sitime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,902,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sitime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

Sitime Company Profile

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Sitime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sitime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.