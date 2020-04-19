Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RVNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.11.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.85. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

