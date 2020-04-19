Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $44.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heron Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.38.

Shares of HRTX opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $26.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.27% and a negative return on equity of 61.74%. The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,557,000 after purchasing an additional 65,162 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 259,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 185,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 112,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,175,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,116,000 after acquiring an additional 377,940 shares in the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

