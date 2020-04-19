Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $44.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heron Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.38.
Shares of HRTX opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $26.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,557,000 after purchasing an additional 65,162 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 259,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 185,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 112,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,175,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,116,000 after acquiring an additional 377,940 shares in the last quarter.
Heron Therapeutics Company Profile
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
