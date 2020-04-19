Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Receives $21.96 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.96.

MYGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $85,904.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 21,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period.

Shares of MYGN stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.00. 623,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,436. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.43. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.65.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.61 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

