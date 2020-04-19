Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Posts Earnings Results

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $108.22 on Friday. Murphy USA has a 1-year low of $78.75 and a 1-year high of $121.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MUSA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.25.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

