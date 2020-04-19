Morgan Stanley Boosts AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Price Target to GBX 8,600

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 8,250 ($108.52) to GBX 8,600 ($113.13) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AZN. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 7,600 ($99.97) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,925.29 ($104.25).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,970 ($104.84) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,990.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,314.80. The stock has a market cap of $104.58 billion and a PE ratio of 77.68. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 5,626 ($74.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a GBX 146.40 ($1.93) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.90. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.12%.

In related news, insider Michel Demare purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, for a total transaction of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

