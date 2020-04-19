Monness Crespi & Hardt Begins Coverage on Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tenable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.58.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Tenable has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.34.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Tenable had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 71.06%. The firm had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $163,409.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,563.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 21,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $595,068.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,412,831 shares in the company, valued at $38,866,980.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,991 shares of company stock worth $1,773,076. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

