Mizuho Lowers Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $75.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price cut by research analysts at Mizuho from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

ALV has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Autoliv to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $83.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

NYSE ALV opened at $56.25 on Friday. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $38.16 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.64.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $119,781.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,496.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 9,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

