Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $190.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $200.00. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.60. The stock had a trading volume of 52,273,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,487,688. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.33. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,346.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

