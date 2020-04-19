Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.63. Micron Technology posted earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.22.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,241 shares of company stock valued at $704,745. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 263.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $45.70. 23,327,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,907,488. The stock has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.59. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

