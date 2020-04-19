MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin manufactures and sells tires for all kinds of vehicles, publishes maps and guides and operates a number of digital services. It manufactures and sells tires for cars, two-wheel vehicles, trucks, construction machinery, tractors and aircrafts. It also sells various car and bicycle accessories like pumps, manometers bicycle helmets, hubcaps, replacement components for tires and transport accessories. Other products sold by the company include protective clothing, table tennis rackets, shoe insoles along with many other items designed for road users. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin is based in Clermont-Ferrand, France. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MGDDY. Barclays raised shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of MGDDY stock opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $26.55.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

