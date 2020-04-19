Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Raised to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MXCYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Metso Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metso Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Metso Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Metso Oyj currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Metso Oyj stock opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66. Metso Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $10.48.

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $183.86 million for the quarter. Metso Oyj had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Metso Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

