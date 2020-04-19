Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Sells $487,687.50 in Stock

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $487,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,563 shares in the company, valued at $21,736,270.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Aslett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $411,125.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $529,812.50.

MRCY stock opened at $81.47 on Friday. Mercury Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $89.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.04, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.98.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRCY shares. BidaskClub raised Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,763,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,469,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 16,456 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

