Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €113.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €113.00 ($131.40) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €119.00 ($138.37) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €107.79 ($125.33).

Shares of MRK opened at €100.55 ($116.92) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €96.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €106.55. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a twelve month high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

