Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €113.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020 // Comments off

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €113.00 ($131.40) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €119.00 ($138.37) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €107.79 ($125.33).

Shares of MRK opened at €100.55 ($116.92) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €96.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €106.55. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a twelve month high of €115.00 ($133.72).

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

See Also: Forex

Analyst Recommendations for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.