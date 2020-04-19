MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Earns Hold Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their hold rating on shares of MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MEGEF. TD Securities cut MEG Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MEG Energy from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.70.

OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $1.95 on Thursday. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

