MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Earns Hold Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their hold rating on shares of MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MEGEF. TD Securities cut MEG Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MEG Energy from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.70.

OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $1.95 on Thursday. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

