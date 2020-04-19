McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MUX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $3.45 to $3.60 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McEwen Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSE MUX opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.88. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 51.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $32.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the third quarter worth $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 124,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 43.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,680,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after buying an additional 1,710,351 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 115.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 168,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 51,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

