McDermott International (OTCMKTS:MDRIQ) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDermott International (OTCMKTS:MDRIQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “McDermott International, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI), front-end engineering and design (FEED) and module fabrication services for upstream field developments worldwide. McDermott delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipelines, installations and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for complex Offshore and Subsea oil and gas projects to help oil companies safely produce and transport hydrocarbons. Their customers include national and major energy companies. “
Shares of McDermott International stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. McDermott International has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.94.
McDermott International Company Profile
McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.
