Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Sells $16,582,303.88 in Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 83,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $16,582,303.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,249,636.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $199.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.91. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $118.93 and a 52 week high of $208.59.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $247.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 131,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,719,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 142,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,447,000 after buying an additional 7,435 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,682,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MASI. ValuEngine upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Masimo from $175.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.29.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.