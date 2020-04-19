Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Sells $16,582,303.88 in Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 83,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $16,582,303.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,249,636.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:MASI opened at $199.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.91. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $118.93 and a 52 week high of $208.59.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $247.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on MASI. ValuEngine upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Masimo from $175.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.29.
About Masimo
Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
