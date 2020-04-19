Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $28.85.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $379,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,894,605.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,589 shares of company stock worth $915,798 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,070,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

