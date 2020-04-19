Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $218.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

MRTN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Marten Transport from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,389.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

