Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) and Phoenix Tree (NYSE:HUIZ) Head to Head Contrast

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) and Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:HUIZ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.6% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Marsh & McLennan Companies and Phoenix Tree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marsh & McLennan Companies 10.46% 29.72% 7.64% Phoenix Tree N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marsh & McLennan Companies and Phoenix Tree’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marsh & McLennan Companies $16.65 billion 2.98 $1.74 billion $4.66 21.15 Phoenix Tree $142.68 million 2.32 N/A N/A N/A

Marsh & McLennan Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Phoenix Tree.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Marsh & McLennan Companies and Phoenix Tree, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marsh & McLennan Companies 0 3 5 0 2.63 Phoenix Tree 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus target price of $111.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.64%. Given Marsh & McLennan Companies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Marsh & McLennan Companies is more favorable than Phoenix Tree.

Summary

Marsh & McLennan Companies beats Phoenix Tree on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services. This segment serves businesses, public entities, insurance companies, associations, professional services organizations, and private clients. The Consulting segment provides health, wealth, and career services and products; and specialized management, as well as economic and brand consulting services. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Phoenix Tree Company Profile

Huize Holding Limited offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products. The company offers its products through Internet and mobile Internet channels. It also provides technology development and Internet information consulting services; and management, investment, and financial consulting services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

