MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

MAKSY stock opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

