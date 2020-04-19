MARFRIG ALIMENT/S (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MARFRIG ALIMENT/S (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MRRTY. Barclays upgraded MARFRIG ALIMENT/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MARFRIG ALIMENT/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of MARFRIG ALIMENT/S stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. MARFRIG ALIMENT/S has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49.

Marfrig Global Foods SA operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Marfrig Beef and Keystone segments. The company is involved in the production, processing, distribution, and sale of animal protein, such as beef, lamb, and poultry; and various other food products, including breaded products, ready-to-eat meals, fish, frozen vegetables, desserts, and others.

