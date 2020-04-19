Marco Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $1,038,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stralem & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. now owns 39,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Independent Research downgraded Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.90.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $87.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

