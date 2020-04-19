Marco Investment Management LLC Acquires 82 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $259.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.70. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Barclays dropped their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.68.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total value of $12,479,498.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,717,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,178,686,846.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 20,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.20, for a total value of $6,649,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,811 shares of company stock valued at $100,452,526. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

