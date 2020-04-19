Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Earns Media Impact Rating of 1.88

News stories about Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Manchester United earned a news impact score of 1.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Manchester United’s analysis:

Get Manchester United alerts:

NYSE MANU traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $16.27. 301,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,212. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.36 million, a P/E ratio of 95.71 and a beta of 0.84. Manchester United has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $20.48.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $217.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.04 million. Manchester United had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manchester United will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 1%. Manchester United’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manchester United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Manchester United from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.