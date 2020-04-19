Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MainStreet Bancshares Inc. is a full-service bank. The bank provides deposits, makes loans and other services for the public. MainStreet Bancshares Inc., formerly known as MainStreet Bank, is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Get Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.48.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mainstreet Bank Common Stock will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) news, Director Terry M. Saeger acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,460.00. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (MNSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.