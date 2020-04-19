Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MainStreet Bancshares Inc. is a full-service bank. The bank provides deposits, makes loans and other services for the public. MainStreet Bancshares Inc., formerly known as MainStreet Bank, is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Get Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

MNSB stock opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $138.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.48. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.77.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mainstreet Bank Common Stock will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Terry M. Saeger bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $134,460.00. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 647,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Atlas Principals LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,721,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

About Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (MNSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.