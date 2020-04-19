Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.15. Magic Software Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.72 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $90.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.45 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MGIC shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of MGIC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 55,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 962.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 19,578 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 48,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 10.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

